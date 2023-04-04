Home News Without handcuffs and a police photo, but with a clenched fist. Trump faces 34 counts of impeachment and pleads not guilty
News

Without handcuffs and a police photo, but with a clenched fist. Trump faces 34 counts of impeachment and pleads not guilty

by admin
Without handcuffs and a police photo, but with a clenched fist. Trump faces 34 counts of impeachment and pleads not guilty

As he emerged from his Trump Tower skyscraper, he confidently raised a clenched fist. Shortly before, he posted a message on social media: “It seems surreal – wow, they’re going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in America”.

The former US President Donald Trump then got into a limousine and, accompanied by more than ten security or police vehicles, set off to the New York courthouse, which is located in lower Manhattan, about ten kilometers away. According to the New York Times, he was sitting in the car with Secret Service agents, his lawyers followed him in the car.

He entered the New York courthouse, where history was being made on Tuesday shortly after noon local time, from a side street about 45 minutes before the deadline. The street was guarded by a number of policemen who, among other things, separated Trupa’s supporters and opponents who had gathered in the neighboring park.

Despite the concerns, there did not seem to be any major protests in support of the former US president.

Donald Trump arrives at the courthouse

He essentially surrendered to the police at the courthouse and was formally in custody. After spending about an hour in the prosecutor’s office, he entered the courtroom on the 15th floor and stood before Judge Juan Merchan.

His case is officially called

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Non-repayable grants for Canavese companies

You may also like

Putin’s “nuclear gamble” | News.at

After 50 years, people will fly to the...

The top leader of the ELN threatens a...

Ex-President in court – 34-count indictment against Trump

Intimidating message from the ELN chief to journalists

A holistic view of career opportunities for women...

Chinese novel magnetic levitation system complete suspension test

Colombia must move towards a forestry culture: Fedemaderas

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of...

Mexican specialists support the Pacún archaeological site through...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy