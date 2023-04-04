As he emerged from his Trump Tower skyscraper, he confidently raised a clenched fist. Shortly before, he posted a message on social media: “It seems surreal – wow, they’re going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in America”.

The former US President Donald Trump then got into a limousine and, accompanied by more than ten security or police vehicles, set off to the New York courthouse, which is located in lower Manhattan, about ten kilometers away. According to the New York Times, he was sitting in the car with Secret Service agents, his lawyers followed him in the car.

He entered the New York courthouse, where history was being made on Tuesday shortly after noon local time, from a side street about 45 minutes before the deadline. The street was guarded by a number of policemen who, among other things, separated Trupa’s supporters and opponents who had gathered in the neighboring park.

Despite the concerns, there did not seem to be any major protests in support of the former US president.

Donald Trump arrives at the courthouse

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for his arraignment. https://t.co/4pEJuMWIoU pic.twitter.com/pgyyatQXXy — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2023

He essentially surrendered to the police at the courthouse and was formally in custody. After spending about an hour in the prosecutor’s office, he entered the courtroom on the 15th floor and stood before Judge Juan Merchan.

His case is officially called