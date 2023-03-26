The Secretary of Recreation and Sports of Cesar announced on its social networks that during the weekend a Federated Tennis Tournament will be held at the Valledupar Tennis Complex.

This sporting event will bring together the best tennis players in the country. The people who want watch this competition they will be able to enter the Complex; Admission is free.

“We welcome the best tennis players in the country who congregate in the Valledupar Tennis Complex to participate in the Federated Tournament. This free event will last all weekend! You are invited”, said the sector.

The categories of tennis players will be between 12, 14 and 18 years old, female and male. In this sense, this Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, the Vallenatos will be able to go to the Tennis Complex from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening to watch this competition.