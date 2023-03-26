Zamora Ch. As the first rays of light began to appear on Friday, March 24, on the Troncal Amazónica road, Cumbaratza parish, two automobiles were involved in a spectacular traffic accident.

According to relief agencies, a rental truck and a black double-cab van took part in the head-on collision.

The impact left two people injured, who were taken to a health home, while the National Police retained the vehicles —with extensive material damage— for legal proceedings. (YO)