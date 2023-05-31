Without the right to an education with guarantees

Yesterday’s cold morning did not stop the students, parents and some teachers in their task of closing access to Carrera 2, from 36th Street to the traffic light that gives access to this place on Avenida del Río. The reason? they got tired of nothing at all happening with the well-known problem they have with the three community television antennas that are anchored to the roof of the school coliseum.

Barely two months ago, the newspaper referred to this same problem in which it was evident that Diger had generated a concept of risk: “(…) One of the antennas presents a serious risk of collapse. The risk can be mitigated by clearing them. It is recommended the total disassembly of the antenna system and move them to another location where they can fulfill their performance without putting the school at risk”.

The things that happen

The community says that the only action taken by the owner of this obsolete technology was to reinforce them to the deck and start launching attacks against anyone he believes is a friend of the cause of the school. For this reason, a 10th grade student filed a guardianship action for the right to education, life, personal integrity and health, as a representative of the EI Conciliation Committee

And it is that it is almost seven years of asking and asking without being effectively heard, until in 2021, the Diger delivered the concept. In a past rectory, permission was granted for this association to locate the devices, the problem is that since it is not a space designed for this function, the passage of time and the environmental damage ended up becoming a danger that has 645 boys and girls of various ages without a decent space for recreation, sports and culture. Added to this, the television association also has an entire room in use in which the students could have an area for an art workshop or a laboratory.

Another aspect of the situation

Alfredo García presented a participation project in May 2022, called “Best school environments valid for 2021”, in which they required the local adaptations of beautification and correction of the IE Coliseum, to correct serious problems of humidity and leaks in the place , which have an impact on the field and in the school canteen and was approved by Resolution No. 2490 of June 29, 2021, but which has not been able to be executed because the contractor in charge of carrying out the roof work cannot do so, until the antennas are removed.

Hard is the law, but it is the law

Incredible as it may seem, the Guardianship that the student filed did not fail in favor of the educational community, because more aspects of urban planning order were found to be resolved that are in theory the spring of the Police Inspection and therefore what was ordered was that the The association responsible for the antennas does the corresponding work so that there is no risk to the students and that the inspector does the due process of resolving the complaint in the times stipulated by law and that the respective danger signaling is made in the school. so that students do not use the space.

The presence of the mayor’s office

Officials headed by the Undersecretary of Security of the Ministry of Government Milton Bello arrived at the road closure, who kindly asked the community to demonstrate without blocking the roads, due to the harm to other citizens. But the community responded that they were tired of the situation and they began to explain to him, since Bello was unaware of what was happening at the Institution. The demonstration ended because of the rain after noon, but it was initially planned until 5:00 in the afternoon.

Given

There is a complaint filed by the Municipality of Pereira for more than a year, but it has not been able to advance, because the happy association hinders its progress, by not attending the hearings and challenging the inspector.

Cipher

The rector had to return $18 million that was destined to repair the roof of the coliseum.

How does this situation affect you?

Yuri Mejía – mother of students

“It makes me very sad as a former student of this school and mother of two girls, to see that they cannot dance in the coliseum, as I danced. They are not only affected by the flag raising, but also in the future with the PAE, because the restaurant is under the coliseum”.

Martha Lucía Correa – teacher

“The most complicated thing is that there is no maintenance to these antennas. The coliseum has humidity because of the same cover that could not be repaired. In April we protested in front of the mayor’s office and there they told us that they cannot violate due process”.