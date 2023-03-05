Home News Woman abused her husband for more than 20 years
A woman in England has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of physically and psychologically abusing her husband over a period of 20 years.

Sheree Spencer, 43, admitted to aggressive and controlling behavior towards her husband, Richard Spencer, for several years of their marriage.

The man began to secretly record his wife’s actions and provided 43 photographs as evidence of the violence he suffered. In addition, the woman also took him away from his friends and family. Judge Kate Rayfield described Spencer’s behavior as “the worst case of controlling and coercive behavior I’ve ever seen.”

Spencer received a four-year prison sentence and a ban on approaching her ex-partner. The sentence came after she demonstrated at her trial that she had caused lasting psychological damage to her husband and that she had been responsible for unremitting physical violence.

