Woman arrested with several kilos of marijuana

The lady was apprehended in flagrante delicto after searching the vehicle in the Panorama village of the municipality of La Plata, Huila.

In a cardboard box and a briefcase, the woman had distributed two packages weighing 21 kilos of marijuana. The capture carried out by troops from the Pigoanza Battalion of the Ninth Brigade and police uniforms, Huila, was registered during the actions carried out by the Public Force against the crime of trafficking, manufacture and possession of narcotics on the road axes.

The woman was traveling as a passenger from El Cauca, apparently carrying the illicit substance with an illegal market value of approximately 22 million pesos, and from which 21,000 doses could be extracted.

The actions in the road axes have been strengthened, providing security and confidence to those who travel through the Huilense territory.