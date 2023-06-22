Home » Woman confronted and arrested an armed robber in Cali
Woman confronted and arrested an armed robber in Cali

Woman confronted and arrested an armed robber in Cali

An assailant who had entered an Effective Servientrega collection establishment, located in the El Poblado I neighborhood, did not have the character of his victim.

Beyond the enormous risk that her life was running, the woman refused the assault and began to struggle with the criminal.

In this courageous and risky scene, uniformed policemen from the national model of community surveillance by quadrants are alerted to the theft.

“This patrol went to the indicated place and saw a citizen struggling with a man, preventing him from leaving the interior and fleeing the place, taking the loot with him,” explained the deputy commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, Colonel William Quintero.

The members of the Police capture the criminal who previously threatened the woman in charge of the establishment with a firearm, in order to steal the sum of money she kept there.

The subject tried to steal $20 million pesos, in this area of ​​commune 13 of the capital of the Vallereported Colonel Quintero.

The captured man would have a judicial record for the crimes of theft and personal injury and was made available to the Attorney General’s Office.

The captured must answer for the alleged crimes of illegal possession of firearms and theft; a guarantee control judge issued an intramural detention measure.

Watch the video

