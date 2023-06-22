to Newcastle in 48 hours. How did it go – breaking latest news

by Monica Colombo

First, Newcastle convinced the player by offering a five-year contract with an option for a sixth worth 10 million net per season. From 70 the offer to the club rose to 80

Milan were able to keep Leao against all odds but now one step away from saying goodbye to Sandro Tonali. Not only one of the Italian midfielders who represent the blue future and one of the pillars of the Champions League semi-finalist team but above all the emblem of AC Milan. The player who made his attachment to the shirt with the reduction of his salary to propitiate the redemption from Brescia is his stylistic signature.

Now for Sandrino and Milan they have been overwhelmed by an offer which, as Marlon Brando says in The Godfather, cannot be refused. Newcastle after a sly courtship, like that of Chelsea and Manchester United, has accelerated the negotiation with the midfielder’s entourage in the last 48 hours. The richest club in the world, owned by the Pif fund, whose wealth is almost capable of dwarfing the resources of the Manchester City sheikhs, after having approached the Interista Barella, valued at 50 million, and probed Milinkovic-Savic, has identified in Tonali the possible new star of the Premier League.

The sporting director of the club, Dan Ashworth, landed in Milan to try to close the most unexpected deal of the summer. First he obtained the player’s approval with the proposal of a five-year contract with an option for a sixth worth 10 million net per season. Numbers that would make any flag player waver. Then he negotiated with Milan the amount for the transfer of the midfielder, today engaged with the Under 21s: the English started from a proposal of 70 million but the Devil plans to close today at 80. A figure which, if confirmed, would make Tonali the player most expensive Italian ever, undermining Jorginho for which Chelsea paid 57 million into the coffers of Napoli. Incidentally, 8 million would end up in Brescia’s coffers for an old agreement.

Milan, now Frattesi, Thuram and Guler

Milan is therefore ready to turn the page by reinvesting the resources to tighten up with Thuram, on whom Giroud is persuading in France’s retreat, with the eighteen-year-old Arda Guler of Fenerbahe and above all Frattesi. Inter were on pole for the Sassuolo midfielder but without the resources from the sale of Brozovic to Al Nassr they lose their advantage. The fact that Riso is the agent of Tonali and Frattesi at the same time favors the inclusion of the Rossoneri. Milinkovic-Savic also likes it, for attention to Juve.

