Low Festival completes lineup with twenty names

After launching novelties in different batches, the Low Festival adds about twenty new names to round off its lineup definitively. New additions include Gus Gus, Kiddy Smile, Sexy Zebras, The Ganglia, Let’s go, Chinchilla, Chill Guys, Putochinomaricon, The Prado, Fernanda Arrau, Peces Raros Dj, Yahaira, Toy and The Body of the Record. In addition, the closure of this edition of the festival will be carried out by Hannibal Gomez (hot asshole) with one of his hilarious and effective DJ sets.

Benidorm is already preparing to receive more than twenty thousand attendees per day. Let’s remember that the organization revealed the lineup for days for this edition, looking for another year the balance between the different musical styles. He friday july 28 will be presented among others Interpol, Viva Suecia, The Vaccines, Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza, Catnapp, Depresión Sonora, Niña Polaca, Ralphie Choo o pablopablo. He Saturday July 29 it will be the turn of Placebo, Lori Meyers, Django Django, Ivan Ferreiro, Second, Xoel Lopez, Russian Side or The Elite. Lastly, the sunday july 30 they will say goodbye to the festival Vetusta Morla, Bombay Bicycle Club, Deluxe, Iván Ferreiro, Cupido, Cariño, Lynks, Queralt Lahoz, La Paloma, Trashi and many more.

Season tickets, day tickets and the last 50 VIP POOL tickets are still on sale at lowfestival.es and in entradas.com. In addition, as a novelty, a limited number of VIP and VIP POOL day tickets will go on sale this Friday.

