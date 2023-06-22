Full weight of the law for those responsible for murdering a pregnant woman

In April 2020, the homicide of a pregnant woman was recorded in the Los Aguirre hamlet, Ahuachapán.

After the work of the Investigations Branch and with an arrest warrant in force, the following were captured:

-Rudy Misael Hernández Menéndez, alias “Mish”, who remained in hiding in San Miguel, where he was captured.

-Erick Adalberto Contreras Reyes, alias “Seco”, detained in Ahuachapán.

Both are terrorists from the Girasoles Locos Salvatruchos clique of the MS-13.

These subjects must answer for the crime of aggravated homicide to the detriment of the woman and her unborn child and the crime of illegal groups will be added to them.

