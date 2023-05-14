Home » WOMAN HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE NOVEMBER « cde News
MINGA GUAZÚ (Special envoy) Relatives of a minguera woman identified as Sonia Ester Santos, ask the public for help to locate her, considering that they have not known of her whereabouts since last November. Her two-year-old daughter is waiting for her at her house.

The complaint was filed by his mother, Lucía Mirna Ortiz Prieto, in the 14th Sub-Police Station and agents from the Person Search and Location Division intervened.

The grieving mother said that in November of last year her daughter Sonia Ester left the house supposedly in order to travel to Brazil to work, but since that date she has not maintained any further communication with her relatives.

Likewise, the telephone number activated to WhatsApp receives messages, but does not respond to said number.

People who locate the woman are asked to contact the mother at the number: (0994) 182 917 or through the 911 system of the National Police.

