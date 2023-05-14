Although he is one of the most recognized conductors on television today and has been at the forefront of programs such as Big Brother y MasterChef, Santiago del Moro has been characterized by maintaining a low profile Regarding his personal life and little is known about his family, other than what he shares through his social networks.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

For that reason, the post with his daughter Santa As a protagonist, who has just completed his first year, he surprised his followers and the public. In it, in addition to the image of the little girl, the presenter wrote some tender wordswhich quickly went viral.

In the shared photo, the baby was taken close-up by her father, who commented: “There are looks that last a lifetime”. He then clarified that he made the post to answer everyone who was asking about the status of Santa, who was born last year.

«I owed them a photo! Thank you for so many messages of good vibes friends of every day “completed the Telefe driver, who decided to take a few weeks off from television after the demand that the driving of Big Brother 2022.

Lizy Tagliani’s funny comment in the publication of Santiago del Moro

Dedicated to his radio program and waiting for new projects, including the coexistence reality show in its 2023 version, Del Moro decided to share a tender image of his daughter, who, in addition to going viral, gathered several famous commentscaptivated by the girl.

One of those who commented on the publication, which exceeded 300,000 likes, was Lizy Taglainifriend of the driver and co-worker, who, true to her style, used humor in her speech: «Enough of posting my baby photos… Oh no, stop, hahaha You can’t get any prettier. How sweet«.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



