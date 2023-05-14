Home » he scored two goals and then found out that his wife was killed
he scored two goals and then found out that his wife was killed

he scored two goals and then found out that his wife was killed

The victory of the Valledupar Blue Team over Deportivo JM de El Molino on the Las Flores field in Valledupar, on date 3 of the First C, was overshadowed by a tragedy that put the local club in mourning.

The protagonist of this sad story is the striker Teobaldo Martínez, who scored a double that helped his team achieve the three points.

However, with the final whistle, the tragic news arrived that changed the festive atmosphere.

The figure of the afternoon received the information that half an hour earlier, while he was celebrating goals, a stray bullet had killed his wife in the municipality of Riofrío, Magdalena.

Wanda Lara Zapata, mother of the striker’s daughter, apparently died after being shot by a gun that a person was cleaning.

Teo, as he is known, already has 5 goals in the tournament and is one of the most important players in this category of Colombian amateur soccer.

Technical director, players and managers of the blue club regretted this fact and showed solidarity with their teammate.

