The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the arrest of a woman who was driving irresponsibly passing traffic signals and under the influence of alcohol.

The event happened on the Pan-American highway, at the height of the Dolores canton in Ilopango.

The woman identified as Miriam Raquel Alas Merlos, was driving with 188º of alcohol in her blood when she was tested, who will face justice for the crime of dangerous driving.

“Irresponsibility behind the wheel will not go unpunished, we will not allow them to expose the life and integrity of the population,” said the PNC.