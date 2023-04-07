Home News Woman is arrested for disrespecting traffic signs and under the influence of alcohol – Diario La Página
News

Woman is arrested for disrespecting traffic signs and under the influence of alcohol – Diario La Página

by admin

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the arrest of a woman who was driving irresponsibly passing traffic signals and under the influence of alcohol.

The event happened on the Pan-American highway, at the height of the Dolores canton in Ilopango.

The woman identified as Miriam Raquel Alas Merlos, was driving with 188º of alcohol in her blood when she was tested, who will face justice for the crime of dangerous driving.

“Irresponsibility behind the wheel will not go unpunished, we will not allow them to expose the life and integrity of the population,” said the PNC.

See also  Construction accelerated at Atatürk Airport as the election approached

You may also like

“Too much bullshit on social media and online”

4 out of 10 patients do not receive...

Primera Finalissima went to England

Accessibility of websites and apps: the AgID circular...

More than a million people need humanitarian aid...

Families located near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano...

Blood cancers, many types and many treatable

DRC: FARDC and UPDF note progress in tracking...

“Calladita mejor”: They point out a renowned sports...

“High-tech Automobile Valley” settles in Tanjung Malim Zheng...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy