THE TWO ROMANS

Don’t Wanna Win

(Pop-Rock) Label: DIY

Format: (Single)

Release: 24.03.2023

The four piece band THE TWO ROMANS was originally founded by the two Roman brothers, Mattia and Samuele, and over the years they have brought fellow musicians from Switzerland into the band. Their song “Sky’s On Fire” from 2020 now has over 100,000 views on Spotify and together they have already played more than 100 gigs.

Their new single “Don’t Wanna Win” starts right away with the refrain, with strong vocals and a few effects on the voice, the guys get going. In the verse it gets a little quieter and the acoustic guitar glides along. The upbeat drums give an upbeat vibe and an incisive kick drum drives the song along with good, positive energy. The voice is very bright and the band shows a nice polyphony throughout the song. In the second verse, a light lead guitar is added, which comes through well in the background and underlines the mood nicely.

Altogether the refrain goes four times, which is also catchy and easy to sing along to. In the bridge before the last chorus, the kick and the bass have a short solo part before a small “Whoho Chorus” invites you to sing along. We come to the finale, before the end comes a short but fat drum roll and a strong lead guitar now also comes to the fore, which also grooves around until the end.

With “Don’t Wanna Win” the guys present us their first release of 2023. It will be interesting to see what else we will hear in the course of the year. THE TWO ROMANS go full steam ahead with PopRock vibes. Easy listening for everyone – have fun listening.

Tracklist „Don’t Wanna Win“:

1. Don’t Wanna Win

Total playing time: 2:32

Band-Links:

THE TWO ROMANS – Don’t Wanna Win LineUp: Samuele Zanella (Vocals, Keys) Mattia Zanella (guitars, keys, vocals) Florian Fettke (Guitars) Simon Boss (Drums) … Buy on Amazon

