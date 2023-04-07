Home Health Burnout prevention in Düsseldorf – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness
Burnout prevention in Düsseldorf – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Practice for Psychosynthesis from Düsseldorf offers support

Düsseldorf, April 2023. In today’s fast-paced world, many people are confronted with high work pressure and numerous private commitments. This can lead to a state of exhaustion and overwork known as burnout. To counteract this problem, the Practice for Psychosynthesis in Düsseldorf offers individual burnout prevention.

Psychosynthesis is a humanistic form of therapy that looks at people as a whole and supports them in developing their full potential. The Psychosynthesis practice takes a holistic approach to burnout prevention, based on the individual needs and goals of each client.

Burnout prevention includes various methods, such as relaxation exercises, stress management techniques and targeted reflection on one’s own needs and values. Clients are supported to regain awareness of their own limits and to take appropriate measures to avoid situations of overload.

“Our goal is to help people find a healthy balance between professional and private demands as well as personal relaxation,” says Alexander Zotz from the Psychosynthesis practice. “Through individual support and advice, we can specifically address the needs of our clients and support them in the prevention of burnout and stress-related diseases.”

Interested parties can obtain further information about the offers and appointment scheduling online at the Practice website.

The practice for psychosynthesis in Düsseldorf specializes in practical psychosynthesis according to Roberto Assagioli as well as Buddhist psychology according to Thich Nhat Hahn and mindfulness training according to Jon Kabat-Zinn. She offers contemporary deep psychological counseling and coaching for self-payers, regardless of their insured status. Sessions can be conveniently booked online at any time in the modern and digital practice www.praxis-fuer-psychosynthese.de

See also  Raffaella Carrà's death caused by lung cancer. The expert: "Smoking took her away from us 10 years earlier"

The founder and owner of the practice is Alexander Zotz, born in 1980, who, in addition to management experience in business and his own experiences with life crises, has well-founded and constant training and further education in psychosynthesis, Buddhist psychology and mindfulness. Alexander Zotz is a member of the German Psychosynthesis Society and the Association of Independent Psychotherapists, Alternative Practitioners for Psychotherapy and Psychological Counselors

Contact
Practice for Psychosynthesis
Alexander Zotz
Fritz-Vomfelde-Strasse 12
40547 Düsseldorf
0211 94195749
