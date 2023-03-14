Woman Suspected of Food Poisoning and Died After Eating Self-Hi Hot Pot Claims 1.76 Million

According to media reports, on August 30, 2022, Chen, a woman from Huidong County, Sichuan, bought 4 boxes of “Zihai Pot Garlic Clam Powder” online from Fengling Food franchise store.

On September 7, Chen, his daughter, and his mother ate 3 boxes together. Afterwards, they all developed symptoms such as vomiting, fever, and diarrhea. The hospital initially diagnosed food poisoning, and Chen died after rescue.

According to the autopsy and judicial identification, a comprehensive analysis of the cause of Chen’s death,The possibility of death from acute poisoning caused by eating “Zihai Guo Garlic Clam Powder” cannot be ruled out.

After the negotiations failed, Mr. Chen’s husband, Mr. Lu, submitted materials to the relevant departments, requesting that the companies involved be investigated, the relevant companies and personnel held accountable, the sale of the products involved was stopped, and the products involved were recalled.More than 1.76 million yuan was compensated for various losses of the dead and injured.

Products involved

On March 1, 2023, the civil infringement case of Mr. Lu and Chen’s family members suing the three companies involved was filed in the People’s Court of Huidong County, Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan Province.

But what is infuriating is that Mr. Lu recently discovered that,The same product sold by the Zihaiguo merchant involved actually included a picture of “1.76 million rich clam powder”, and also attached a picture of the incident and a certificate of product inspection in the product introduction.

There is really no bottom line for such blatant use of death incidents for marketing, and netizens also angrily denounced:

On March 3, the relevant staff responded that the publicity map that caused public opinion controversy was completed and launched about a week ago, and it has now been removed.

The staff member said: “We thought about not wanting to expand and remove the matter. The original intention of releasing this promotional image was not to ridicule or insinuate, but to respond to some previous public opinion.”

The staff member also explained,After the incident aroused public attention, their company suffered many false rumors and attacks, so they wanted to use the promotional pictures as a positive guide to prove that there is no problem with the product.

As for why the suspected insulting words such as “rich money” and “1.76 million” appeared, the staff said that the company had already held a meeting to study and needed to verify which link went wrong.

For this statement,Mr. Lu can’t accept it. His wife’s body and samples are still sealed up, and the court decision has not yet come out.