Not long ago, Lenovo warmed up the 2023 Savior game series. This year, in addition to upgrading to the 13th generation Core and RTX 40 series graphics cards, the brand positioning and product division are also very different. Lenovo has officially released A detailed specification drawing.

Unlike the previous Savior (P series), there are mainly two models, Y7000P and Y9000P,This year actually increased to 4 models, namely Y7000P, Y9000P and Y9000P Extreme Edition, and a GeekPro G5000 model,Although it is not included under the Rescuer brand, it has also been pulled out this year and has become one of the options.

what does that mean? it’s actually really easy,Lenovo will further increase the price of the P-series gaming notebooks this year.Y9000P has an extra Extreme Edition which is the best proof, and Geek Pro G500 will play the cost-effective role of the previous Y7000P.

Of course, in the end it depends on the pricing of the product, which is the biggest suspense of the conference.

Other product specifications are almost at a glance. Lenovo will use the CPU, graphics card, and screen to widen the hardware differences.Among them, the top Y9000P Extreme Edition can be equipped with a 24-core Core i9-13900HX processor, and the main graphics cards are RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. The price is estimated to start at 15,000 yuan, or even more than 20,000 yuan.

The upper limit of the main Y9000P graphics card is RTX 4070, the lower limit is RTX 4050, and the Y7000P has two options of RTX 4060 and RTX 4050, but the screen has been upgraded to 16-inch 2.5K 165Hz, which is the configuration of Y9000P last year.

The position of the 15.6-inch screen is reserved for GeekPro G5000, and the configuration is similar to that of Y7000P, but the performance limit of the graphics card is compressed, and the overall power adapter is compressed to 170W, which should widen the gap to a certain extent.

Other configurations are almost the same, DDG2.5 dual-display triple-mode output, 140W fast charging, etc., the memory is upgraded to DDR5-5600, and the SSD is upgraded to 1TB PCIe 4.0.

Lenovo will hold a spring ecological new product launch conference on March 21when the new product will be officially released.

