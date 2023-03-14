“To be honest, crossing the street is like a lottery for me. Trucks and cars drive past there at speeds of up to 100 km/h, although there is a 60 km/h speed limit in the area,” says Walter angrily Almberger. He lives on Vordernbergerstraße, right on the B115, right next to the Ritzinger car dealership, on the southern outskirts of Eisenerz. The vehicles coming from the Präbichl would use this section of the route as a kind of run-off zone. You really slow down 500 meters further, just before the senior citizens’ center, which also leads to noise pollution in this area for the residents.