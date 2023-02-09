Home News Woman was murdered on a public road in Guadalupe, Huila
Woman was murdered on a public road in Guadalupe, Huila

Woman was murdered on a public road in Guadalupe, Huila

Johana Melo Muñoz, was assassinated with a firearm in the middle of a public road in Guadalupe, Huila. The aggressor would be her ex-sentimental partner.

A femicide is investigated by authorities from the department of Huila. The crime occurred this Thursday morning in Guadalupe, when Johana Melo Muñoz was on her parked motorcycle talking to another man who was also on another motorcycle.

When the conversation ended, the man drew a firearm with which he shot the woman in the head, ending her life at that moment. Subsequently, the attacker put the weapon away, started the motorcycle and fled.

According to the known information, the woman by profession stylist and mother of five children, was talking with a man known as “Guara”, who would be her ex-partner.

In a security camera, the unfortunate event was recorded, evidence with which the authorities work to advance the criminal proceedings against the person involved.

