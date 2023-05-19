Women’s Pereira stumble against America

Julian Andres Santa
In one of the most attractive matches of date 16 of the Women’s League, Deportivo Pereira hosted América de Cali, a duel that until halftime was tied 1-1, with a fairly even development of the game. However, in the complement the visitors took out their credentials as leaders and favorites of the championship and after a Risaraldense own goal and two goals scored, they ended up winning 1-4.
Red and yellow stumble
From minute 22, the Valle del Cauca team opened the scoring through Sara Martínez. The reaction of those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio was quick and seven minutes later they managed the partial 1-1 thanks to the good definition of Vanessa Franco. Already in the second half, in an unfortunate move, Erika Largo scored an own goal and later came the third and fourth goals for the scarlets, first with Mariana Zamorano and then with Karen Daniela Castellanos for the definitive victory of the visitors.
This is how they are in the table of positions
With the defeat, Deportivo Pereira Femenino drops one position in the table, so they are now fifth with 26 points. For its part, América de Cali is more leader than ever with 37 units. Let’s remember that the Matecañas had already secured their qualification to the final phase since last day and according to what was expressed by the coach from Risaraldense, the idea was to be able to finish in the top four of the Women’s League.
Synthesis
PEREIRA
Michelle Lugo
Alejandra Villegas
Angelica Ordonez
Laura Orozco
Camila Correa
Erika Largo
Katherine Valbuena
Ana Mile González
Vanessa Frank
Valeria Villegas
Vanessa Castillo
DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio
AMERICA
Nohelis Coronel
Daniela Arias
Tatiana Castaneda
Wendy Natis
Caroline Pineda
Diana Ospina
Sarah Martinez
Mariana Muñoz
Mariana Zamorano
Catalina Usme
Elexa Bahr
DT: Carlos Hernandez
Given:
Deportivo Pereira will close the round-robin phase of the Women’s League, next Tuesday, May 23, visiting Atlético Huila at 3:15 in the afternoon. That day the entire date and at the same time will be played. The ‘Opitas’ are already eliminated from the contest.