Work at the Ilopango International Airport is 90% complete

Oct 10, 2023, 14:37 pm

The work carried out for the remodeling and modernization of the Ilopango International Airport is 90% complete, as detailed by the Autonomous Port Executive Commission (CEPA).

CEPA highlighted that the project is being carried out with an investment of around $600,000. «This is how the construction of the new passenger terminal at the Ilopango International Airport progresses. We will have more comfortable and modern facilities to receive foreign and national investors in a first-world infrastructure,” they expressed on networks.

The project also includes new electrical and air conditioning systems; access control system; fire detection and video surveillance system; and also a parking lot for 120 vehicles. The freelancer explained that the facades, both north and south, will be made of composite glass to generate an airtight environment inside the terminal, and that all spaces were designed under concepts of modernity, spaciousness and comfort.

