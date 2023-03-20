news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 20 – Sixty thousand more employed people in 2022 than the previous year and exports that exceed the 10 billion euro threshold for the first time since 2000. These are the numbers on the economy of Puglia in 2022 published by Istat in its database and communicated by the Puglia Region. Employed people therefore go from 1.207 million in 2021 to 1.267 million in 2022 and exceed the pre-pandemic figure: in 2019 the number of employed stood at 1.216 million. For the increase in employment, Puglia in 2022 is the first region in the South and the fourth in Italy after Tuscany, Lombardy and Veneto. The 60,000 more employed persons raise the employment rate by 2.7 percentage points, from 46.7 in 2021 to 49.4 in 2022, and lower the unemployment rate by 2.5 percentage points, from 14.6 in 2021 to 12.1 in 2022, while the inactivity rate is reduced by 1.5 percentage points.



The improvement is also recorded at the economic level: between the third and fourth quarters of 2022, the employment rate rises by 1.1 points, going from 49.6 to 50.7 points, while in absolute terms the employed increase by 25 thousand units . The employment rate in Puglia exceeds that of the South.



“The reason for our satisfaction – explains the councilor for economic development of the Puglia Region Alessandro Delli Noci – is not so much in the numbers, although a marked improvement compared to 2021 and the period preceding the pandemic, but in the quality of employment. The increase in workers in Puglia mainly involves permanent employees, who grow by 38,000 units, and independent workers”. Excellent results also in terms of exports. The growth of Puglia in 2022 compared to 2021 was 14.8% in the year. (HANDLE).

