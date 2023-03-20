Home Health Naples, punches and rings under the Municipality: the protest of the boxing gym evicted from Palazzo San Giacomo
Health

Naples, punches and rings under the Municipality: the protest of the boxing gym evicted from Palazzo San Giacomo

by admin
Naples, punches and rings under the Municipality: the protest of the boxing gym evicted from Palazzo San Giacomo

A boxing ring set up in the middle of Piazza Municipio, in front of Palazzo San Giacomo, seat of the Municipality of Naples. It is the protest organized by Lino Silvestri to protest against the eviction by the Municipality of his “Napoliboxe” gym opened 20 years ago in an alley of the Ventaglieri. Here Silvestri, son of Geppino, legend of Neapolitan boxing, capable of discovering champions such as Oliva, Cotena, Raininger, De Leva and many others, also trained young “s…

See also  In addition to running and walking, these 2 exercises would also curb dementia and cognitive decline in the elderly

You may also like

What Happens To Your Body If You Eat...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Prevention runs along the Peninsula, the Health –...

Sofia Sacchitelli, the 23-year-old with heart cancer, a...

AUSL Modena – Modena healthcare companies: a minute...

Dogs and cats dangerous for their owners? “They...

“Multiplied deaths from extreme weather, Europe risks”

Sofia Sacchitelli, symbol of the fight against rare...

illness in the gym, 55 year old dies

Cardiac angiosarcoma: what is the rare tumor from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy