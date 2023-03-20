While HBO and PlayStation Productions have yet to set a date for when The Last of Us season two will begin filming and eventually debut, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have spoken out about the situation.

With the latter in mind, Ramsey recently appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show (thanks, The Independent), and when asked when Season 2 will debut, she gave her two cents on the matter.

“It’s going to be a while. I think we’ll probably be shooting late this year, early next year. So maybe late 2024, early 2025.

In the end, it seemed like a safe bet, as the script for the second season is still being worked out, which means there are still a few months of pre-production before filming begins, and then after this wraps up, before the series begins its marketing campaign. Before, there will be more post-production and editing before release.