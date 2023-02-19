The work of the Camellón del Rodadero has been completed with total success, complying with the commitment and responsibility with the contractors of said work, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, has made the payment of the values ​​agreed in the minutes delivered by the established work plan .

With this action, the Departmental Government prioritizes the cancellation of civil works and guarantees the completion of this impact work, in the Department of Magdalena, taking into account social responsibility with each one of the workers, according to the current regulations. .

It should be mentioned that this type of action contributes to improvement as a more competitive destination, which generates better conditions for tourist service providers, workers, and for national and foreign visitors. Likewise, the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office is committed with safeguarding safety and health and safety standards at work, as established by law.