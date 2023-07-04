Worker dies while receiving treatment for burns at a dyeing factory in Daegu

[대구=뉴시스] A view of the Daegu Employment and Labor Administration. (Photo = Newsis DB) 2023.07.04. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[대구=뉴시스] Correspondent Lee Sang-je = A foreign worker who was receiving treatment for burns at a dyeing factory in Daegu eventually died.

According to the Daegu Regional Employment and Labor Administration on the 4th, on the 9th of last month at a dyeing factory in Pyeongni-dong, Seo-gu, worker A (46, India) climbed on top of a 2m high fabric dyeing tank to unwrap the twisted fabric.

In the accident, Mr. A was transferred to the hospital and was confirmed dead on the 2nd while receiving treatment.

An official from the Ministry of Labor said, “The workplace has less than 50 full-time workers, so it is not subject to the Severe Accident Punishment Act.”

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

