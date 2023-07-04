Pfizer and his network of lies – health education

On May 29, 2023, an interesting article appeared on “Science Files”, which came up with a series of “leading questions” regarding Pfizer and the role that the company played in the “corona pandemic”.[1]

It seems that Pfizer has stayed true to itself and has defied all rules of civilization and the legal system by “financing” everything and everyone that wasn’t in the bud. After all, this company has a correspondingly “glorious” history, in which it blossomed into a legally convicted, i.e. previously convicted organization, coupled with record fines. Here is a small selection:

In 2009, Pfizer had to pay a record $2.3 billion in fines. Reason: A drug approved for the indication arthritis was also marketed for other indications without approval.[2] At the time, the lawyer working for Pfizer expressed her regret “certain actions in the past” out, but that didn’t stop the company from continuing exactly as regretted. Because in 2014 the “Spiegel” wrote that these billions in fines leave the pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, completely cold.[3] The paper was still talking about one at the time “pathological lack of corporate integrity”.

The pathological fabric of lies

Science Files had a slightly closer look at Pfizer’s 2021 annual report[4] thrown. It contained 66 pages, 18 entries per page, i.e. a total of 1188 entries of payments to various groups, institutions, universities, academies, interest groups, foundations and the like in the USA.

These payments ranged from a few thousand dollars to tens of millions of dollars. For example, a foundation called Cancercare Copayment Assistance received over $24 million. The subsequent entry of $1250 went to an organization called Canine Partners for Life.

I think it is pointless to speculate as to why Pfizer is a non-profit organization that “Training of service dogs, house dogs and home assistance dogs to support people with a variety of physical and cognitive disabilities” in their program, with a particularly “generous” donation.

Much more interesting are the donations to organizations that explicitly have Covid-19 and vaccinations in their program. Science Files has these listed on their website, along with the amounts distributed here. The result was around 80 organizations that received a total of almost USD 7.7 million. Most of these organizations are unknown in this country, except for the Mayo Clinic and some universities like Miami, New York, Southern California etc.

If you look at the “item” for financial support, it’s always about the topic of vaccination and how to increase vaccination readiness, or Covid-19 and enforcing and promoting the associated narrative of the nasty virus , which can only be overcome by “vaccination”.

That’s why the American Correctional Association received nearly $100,000 for one “COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Education: Dealing with Vaccination Refusal”. Aha!

Or the American cardiologists from the American Heart Association, who received over $312,000 for: “Increasing awareness and understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and the life cycle of the SARSCoV-2 virus”. Well, cardiologists are not virologists. You can close educational gaps in a collegial manner…

The umbrella organization of American osteopaths also received a generous donation of USD 150,000. The theme was the same as the Correctional Association: “GPs address COVID-19 vaccination refusal”. Exactly what else?

Basically, one can assume with a probability bordering on certainty that Pfizer wanted to use its payments profitably, to put it mildly. The benefit that can be expected here is the spread and acceptance of a narrative that puts Corona in a panic context and the “vaccinations” as the ultimate and without alternative saviors. The whole thing is then nicely garnished with the corresponding propaganda against “corona deniers” and “vaccination refusers”, who have to be convicted of dishonesty and political incorrectness.

It’s crazy who’s doing it all

It is hard to believe that scientific institutions, such as universities, also take part in this game of manipulation. The main thing is that the cash register rings? Doesn’t matter where the clay comes from? It almost seems so.

In addition to the “Young Global Leaders Forum”, which takes care of up-and-coming politicians and places them in key positions in their countries, there is also a “Global University Leaders Forum” under the flag of the World Economic Forum.[5]

As the website describes, these are 26 international universities that work for the World Economic Forum. Or in other words: Science is usually practiced here that is compatible with the political goals of the World Economic Forum. And here we find illustrious names like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge etc.

So no wonder science is dead?

It actually has to be, because the inconsistency of the official “corona science” including the “scientific” justifications for the “corona vaccinations” can only be maintained if you can control and switch off science. And that’s exactly what they seem to have achieved at Pfizer with plenty of donations and the help of their cronies.

What about Germany?

“Science Files” explains here that the data material for Germany is much smaller than for the USA. However, there is an appendix to the said article. 35 organizations, self-help groups, etc. are listed here, some of which received almost no significant amounts, such as “Lebenshaus Kidney Cancer eV”, which received EUR 262.50 for fees and travel expenses. The largest amount went from Pfizer to the “German Society for Muscle Diseases” with an amount of EUR 74,000 “Donation to support the project-related work of the association”.

The reference to Corona and the “corona vaccinations” is less clear here. I guess that “Science Files” will follow up on this again soon.

Conclusion

Whether it’s the US or Germany, the data from Pfizer’s 2021 Annual Report shows pretty clearly that Pfizer as “Spider at the center of an incredibly vast and corrupt web” has come to light. And that in turn would be an increase on what Pfizer has allowed itself so far.

This post was created on June 26th, 2023.

