Worker in a furniture factory dies crushed by a machine

Another death at work. The victim is 57-year-old Marco Pessotto, who on Thursday 1 December was working at the Furlan furniture factory in Colle Umberto (Treviso), based in via De Gasperi.

Shortly after 10 the worker, who lived in Sacile, suffered serious injuries to the pelvis and lower limbs due to the crushing caused by a machine. The exact dynamics of the accident is still being reconstructed by the Spisal inspectors.

The worker was rescued by Suem and transported by helicopter to Ca’ Foncello. The injuries sustained were unfortunately fatal.

