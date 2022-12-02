Home Technology The PS/Xbox console version of “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” will lift the ban on hunting in the spring of 2023, and the rules of cross-platform online play will be released | 4Gamers
“Monster Hunter Rise”, released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021, will be released on all platforms in 2023, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and other versions.

According to the official announcement, “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” will be launched on January 20, 2023 for PlayStation and Xbox home consoles and Windows PC. Join the Game Pass lineup.

It is worth mentioning that the multi-version online play that players care most about is mainly judged according to the system. Players on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC versions can connect to each other, and PS5 and PS4 can connect to each other to play, but there is still no connection to play between Xbox and PS.

Naturally, the newly released “Monster Hunter Rise” console + Windows version in 2023 will naturally not be able to connect with the Switch and PC Steam versions cross-platform, and the archives will not be able to communicate with each other. Hunter players who are in a group need to pay more attention.

“The Rise of the Monster Hunter” is confirmed to launch PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and other versions on January 20, 2023.

