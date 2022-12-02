Recently, Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Li Guangjie and others starred in “The Times Group Portraits Breakthrough Drama” “Wind Blowing Pinellia” started broadcasting. The play created the image of Xu Banxia, ​​a “savage” female entrepreneur in the steel industry. She overcame obstacles in the male group, and relied on the flexibility and stability of women to make the enterprise develop. It is a female struggle drama that is scarce on the screen. Following the images of powerful women in the court, female elites in the workplace, and counterattack housewives, the main female lead drama ushered in the image of a private female entrepreneur struggling to survive in the tide of reform and opening up, bringing a different experience to the audience.

“Wind Blowing Pinellia” is adapted from Anai’s original novel “No Rebirth”, which shows the process of small and medium-sized enterprises seeking survival and development in the tide of the times in the 1990s. In the play, Xu Banxia played by Zhao Liying and Chen Yuyu played by Huang Chengcheng have a small relationship. They started from scratch and looked for various opportunities to start the business of collecting scrap steel. Tong Xiaoqi played by Ou Hao secretly sold sewer manhole covers to treat his mother. Chen Yuyu got acquainted, and since then formed the “Steel Triangle”, dealing with partners and competitors.

The show has only aired a few episodes, and it uses fast-paced narratives to straighten out the complex network of character relationships and set up portraits of the characters. Xu Banxia was beaten by her cheating husband, and Tong Xiaoqi, who protected her like a younger brother, shot and seriously injured her. Tong Xiaoqi pleaded guilty and went to jail for five years, saving Xu Banxia who was in the marital quagmire. When Tong Xiaoqi was released from prison, Xu Banxia had transformed from a scrap iron stall owner into a decent female entrepreneur. She took Tong Xiaoqi by her side and introduced each of her partners to each other. Righteous personality. Among all kinds of male entrepreneurs, Xu Banxia can handle things with ease, and he is sophisticated and capable in doing things. She is obsessed with using her small body to make a big fortune, and she borrowed millions to go to Russia to buy steel with the bigwigs in the industry circle. She also showed great courage, with a small body and huge energy, and the character’s explosive power is very strong.

Through Xu Banxia’s process of raising funds, the play brought out a lot of wonderful group portraits: her father, Xu Youren, a philistine, took advantage of petty advantages and used his daughter as a cash machine; I had to lend her money; Wu Jianshe, the big brother in the Binhai Iron and Steel Industry, has resources and business talent, but he will suppress others; Zhao Lei, a foreign company executive, is sober and wise, has a long-term vision, trusts Xu Banxia, ​​and recognizes her drive and ability… A wonderful drama in which a group of people go abroad to dump steel but are cheated is about to take place. Xu Banxia’s business journey is full of challenges, but she can always solve them one by one. In the cruel market where the weak prey on the strong, Xu Banxia does not have the boldness or vicious methods of those male opponents, but she can also rely on courage, intelligence, reputation, loyalty and tenacity of women. Son, go further in the mall. This drama interweaves the development of the times, industry changes and personal destiny. Xu Banxia and others are desperately looking for the rules of survival and development in the jungle of the steel industry.

There are not many era dramas depicting small steel mills and small business owners in business battles, but “The Wind Blows Pinellia” locks the protagonist as a woman, which adds to the plot point. Generally speaking, this drama has rich scenes, full of tension in the plot, full of character creation, the grandeur of the times, the intrigues of the business world, and the daily fireworks of small families. The screenwriter is carefully weaving interesting stories, and the plot is quite fascinating . It is worth mentioning that the struggle of the little people in the iron and steel industry in this play is not all “high and tall”. Tong Xiaoqi in the “Steel Triangle” rents land for cheap to repair the yard, and even breaks the law to pollute the environment. Ambitious and restless is more real.

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” is a group portrait drama of the times, and it is also a heroine drama that seeks innovation and breakthrough. Female elite dramas in the workplace have entered the creation of floating routines, housewives’ counterattack dramas are similar to each other, and the struggle history of female little characters full of vitality and vitality has become the focus of current film and television drama creation. For example, last year, “Stars and Seas” starring Liu Tao focused on the story of women working hard in the foreign trade industry and growing into female entrepreneurs. The domineering president’s escort all the way led to the show’s low reputation. Judging from the currently aired plots, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” does not have a workplace boss or Mary Su. Although Xu Banxia has two male assistants, he still has to rely on his wisdom and tenacity to work hard in the ever-changing market. Xu Banxia poured herself two catties of white wine at the dinner table, and there was no male lead to save her; the mall did not talk about feelings, only about money, facing the intrigues of the big bosses in the industry, Xu Banxia could only make herself more ruthless and decisive; even father and daughter Family affection is also full of money relations, and this drama tries to use cruel reality to portray more real human nature. Showing Xu Banxia, ​​who is courageous, intelligent, loyal, and truly deep into the cruel business jungle, may be the right way to portray the real heroine.Shi Wenjing

