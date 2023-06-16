Workers who attended an environmental emergency due to the overturning of a tractor-trailer near Monterrey say they were fired without having finished the job – news

Prosecutor’s Office warns of delays in the construction of the SENA Agroindustrial Center in Yopal, financed with royalties for $25,000 million.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation was able to determine that the construction of the Sena Agroindustrial and Business Strengthening Center, regional Yopal, Casanare, which will benefit at least 10,000 young people from that city and neighboring municipalities, presents financing, endowment, sustainability and operation difficulties.

Faced with this situation, representatives of the Attorney General’s Office for Monitoring the General System of Royalties and the Special Monitoring Group, GES-SGR, held a working table with representatives of the Government of Casanare, executing entity of the project, contractors and auditors. , to find solutions and define new actions that guarantee additional resources to finish and deliver the work in the shortest possible time.

Among the commitments agreed by the responsible entities were that SENA will guarantee the resources for the sustainability and operation of the Educational Center, once presented by the Governor and contractor, a detailed and definitive schedule, for the correct completion of the work. The Governor also promised to provide the necessary resources for the endowment of the educational center.

The Attorney Delegate for Monitoring Royalties, John Harvey Pinzón, assured that this delegate celebrated and supported the achievement of said commitments within the framework of the preventive function, but clarified that once all the information related to said project is available, the entity will evaluate the disciplinary actions that may take place.



Source: Attorney General’s Office

Related