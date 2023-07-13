World Food Report: 735 million people are starving

The problem is greatest in Africa. (picture alliance / photothek / Ute Grabowsky)

The reasons for the increase include the pandemic, extreme weather and the consequences of the climate crisis as well as armed conflicts including the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the report, almost 30 percent of the world‘s population, namely 2.4 billion people, had no constant access to food in 2022.

The number of hungry people has stagnated recently and even declined somewhat compared to 2021, but this modest progress is being undermined again by rising food and energy prices, the UN warns. In addition, hunger crises have worsened in many places around the world. The United Nations development goal of ending hunger by 2030 is still a “tremendous challenge”. In fact, forecasts assume that in 2030 almost 600 million people will still not have enough to eat.

Africa the most affected region

According to UN figures, Africa is currently the most affected region: every fifth person on this continent is hungry, more than twice as many people as the global average.

Progress in tackling hunger has been seen in Asia and Latin America. UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke of bright spots. “We need to build resilience to the crises and shocks that lead to food insecurity – from conflict to climate,” he said.

The world community must act “quickly, wisely and compassionately” to change course and end hunger, warned Executive Director of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain. The report “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” comes from the Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the children’s fund Unicef, the WFP and the World Health Organization.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 13, 2023.

