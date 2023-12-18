Writing a wonderful chapter in which talents and cities strive for mutual achievement in both directions, the main venue event of the Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference concluded successfully_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Website

Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference Concludes Successfully, Focusing on Innovation and Mutual Learning

Release time: 2023-12-18 07:10

On the afternoon of December 17, the Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference held its closing ceremony at the Yuelai International Conference Center. The conference focused on the overall situation of the center, highlighted the leadership of talents, and strengthened exchanges and mutual learning. Important guests and experts from 42 countries, regions, and international organizations attended the event to gather wisdom and momentum for building a talent center and innovation highland in the western region. Cai Yunge, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Organization Department, attended the closing ceremony and delivered a speech. Jiang Duntao, deputy mayor of the municipal government, presided over the closing ceremony.

The Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference is hosted by the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, the China Overseas Chinese Federation, and the European and American Alumni Association, and is co-organized by the Talent Work Leading Group of the Sichuan Provincial Committee. This conference thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on doing a good job in talent work in the new era. It closely followed the theme of “Talents Gathering in New Chongqing to Create a New Future” and carefully planned and organized “meetings, exhibitions, competitions, “Introduction” series of main events, domestic and foreign academicians and experts and heads of well-known universities, scientific research institutes, and enterprises gathered in Chongqing. There were 8 high-end events including the Chongqing special event for the exchange of top scientific and technological innovation talents, and the special event for the integrated development of global intelligent networked new energy vehicles and talents. The conference stirred up ideas, and activities such as doctoral offshore innovation and entrepreneurship project negotiations gathered talents. 136 cutting-edge innovation results were vividly presented. High-end results such as the “China New Materials Industry Talent Development Report” were first unveiled. 1,369 outstanding talents competed with innovation and entrepreneurship projects. 1,069 employers have launched 19,000 positions to recruit talents. The on-site exhibition and negotiation atmosphere was enthusiastic, and a large number of talents signed contracts and cooperated with the project.

At the closing ceremony, the “Yu Cai Hui” talent work digital platform, “New Chongqing Talent Loan” and “New Chongqing Talent Insurance” were released, and awards were presented to the winners of the “Xingyu Cup” International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Project Competition and the Global Outstanding Engineer Competition. Witnessing the concentrated signing of contracts by talents and project representatives, there is a strong atmosphere of innovation and entrepreneurship.

This conference highlights the main theme and integrates big scenes into the practice of new ideas; it highlights linkage and interaction, and is held to a high standard in the new smart Chongqing; it highlights innovation and development, and achieves a “gathering of elites” in sharing new opportunities; By emphasizing open exchanges, it demonstrates its international style while expanding into new spaces; by emphasizing talent-based standards, it enhances recognition by reshaping the new brand. In the next step, Chongqing will thoroughly implement the strategy of putting science and technology innovation and talent first in strengthening the city, comprehensively improve its overall governance, talent gathering, strategic support, policy competitiveness, and ecological conservation, and build platforms and create opportunities for all types of talents. We hope that outstanding talents from all walks of life will join Chongqing, take root in Chongqing, realize their dreams in Chongqing, share new opportunities with Chongqing, and create a new future together.

