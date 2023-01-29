Wuxi, Jiangsu: Returning chartered flights arrive and migrant workers receive “big gift packages”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-29 18:32

CCTV news:On January 27, 120 migrant workers from Qujing, Yunnan arrived in Wuxi, Jiangsu by chartered flight back to work. Local enterprises are gradually returning to normal production rhythms.

At noon, the airport apron was bustling, and the welcome team at the scene sent flowers and sincere “gift packages” to the migrant workers who arrived in Wuxi.

Since 2020, Wuxi and Qujing, Yunnan have cooperated in labor services. There are currently about 19,000 Yunnan migrant workers in Wuxi, of which about 3,100 are from Qujing.

Only by “one step ahead” in recruiting can the start be “one step ahead”. On January 26, which is the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, early in the morning, the working group of Wuxi Human Resources and Social Security Bureau boarded the plane and rushed to Qujing, Yunnan. Together with the local Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security, they organized a “point-to-point” charter flight event to facilitate the smooth return of 120 migrant workers who came to Wuxi.

With the end of the Spring Festival holiday, enterprises in Wuxi city are gradually returning to normal production rhythm, and the employment gap is gradually emerging. Wuxi Human Resources and Social Security Department took the initiative to carry out cross-provincial employment docking. This is not only to solve the “difficulty in recruiting workers” and to prevent the “employment shortage”, but also to ensure the stable production of enterprises in the city and turn the “orders” that they snatched into “capacity”. , and strive to achieve a “good start” in the economy.