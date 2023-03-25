The Mexican entertainment world is mourning the sad news of the death of actor, comedian and producer Xavier López Rodríguez, better known as “Chabelo”. Through his official Twitter account, it was confirmed that López, the “friend of all children”, died at the age of 88 due to abdominal complications.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, due to abdominal complications,” reads the official Twitter account of Xavier López “Chabelo.”

Lopez, was born on February 17, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, to Mexican parents. Upon completing the first year of life, his parents returned to his native León, Guanajuato, where they would teach him to work in the fields, for this reason, he considered himself 100% Mexican.

At the age of 18, as a dual national, he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War, but served his short military service at a base in California after the conflict ended. He then returned to Mexico to study medicine and worked for a few years as a doctor in a private clinic; however, he decided to abandon medicine and dedicate himself to studying drama.

While studying medicine, he also began working part-time as an assistant on Mexico’s Televisa channel, where he began substituting for actors who were late for shows, and on one occasion was asked to read an on-air joke about a boy named Chabelo. “I read it and my voice came out as a child and that was exactly where Chabelo was born,” López said in an interview.

The actor, who had a career on Mexican television for more than seven decades, became famous for his character “Chabelo.” His Sunday program, “En familia con Chabelo”, was on the air for 48 years on the signal of the Mexican television station Televisa. It is the children’s program that was on the air the longest.

Perhaps one of the most important achievements of “Chabelo” was having obtained two Guinness records. One for his longest career as a children’s television presenter and the other for six decades playing Chabelo.

On November 20, 2015, he finally finished his program “En Familia con Chabelo”. That day, all the Mexican families gathered in front of their television to enjoy the latest broadcast.

Although she continued to act occasionally in her old age, she even did the voice of a minor character in the Spanish version of the Pixar animated film “Coco.”

Following the announcement of the actor’s death, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wrote on Twitter: “I hug family and friends for the death of Xavier López “Chabelo”. How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him more than 40 years ago»

López’s family has asked for privacy to be able to grieve in peace. “With a torn soul and knowing that many and many people have loved him for many years and that they will feel his departure, we ask you to pray for his rest and give us the opportunity to peacefully mourn the grief that overwhelms our entire family,” added the family in the message posted on social media.

The legacy of Xavier López “Chabelo” is undeniable, as he became one of the most iconic actors on Mexican television, being recognized and admired by several generations.

“Chabelo” leaves an indelible mark on Mexican television and in the hearts of his followers, who will always remember him with love and admiration.