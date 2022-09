Xi Jinping pointed out that 50 years ago today, the leaders of the older generation of China and Japan considered the situation and made a major political decision to normalize diplomatic relations between China and Japan, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. Over the past 50 years, with the joint efforts of the two governments and peoples, the two sides have successively reached four political documents and a series of important consensuses. regional and even world peace and development.

Xi Jinping emphasized that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Japan relations, and is willing to work with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to lead the two sides to take the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, follow the trend, and work together to build a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

Fumio Kishida said that 50 years ago, the older generation of leaders of Japan and China upheld strategic thinking and political courage and opened up a new historical process for Japan-China relations. Over the past 50 years, Japan and China have made great progress in cooperation in a wide range of fields such as economy, culture and personnel exchanges. It is of great significance for the two sides to join hands to create a new future for Japan-China relations. The Japanese side is willing to work with the Chinese side, focusing on the next 50 years, to promote the building of constructive and stable Japan-China relations, and jointly promote the peace and prosperity of the two countries, the region and the world.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang and Fumio Kishida exchanged congratulatory messages. Li Keqiang expressed that China and Japan are geographically similar and culturally connected, and both are important countries in the region and the international community. The Chinese side is willing to work with the Japanese side to strive for peaceful and friendly coexistence, maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, properly manage conflicts and differences, and promote China-Japan relations to take the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations as a new starting point and move forward in a sustainable, healthy and stable manner.