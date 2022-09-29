© Reuters. U.S. stocks pre-market: Dow futures fell more than 300 points, Apple fell more than 2%, Chinese stocks fell



Investing.com – U.S. stock futures fell again in premarket trading on Thursday (29th), with Dow futures down more than 300 points. Earlier data showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new low since April, only 193,000, while the market had expected more than 200,000. The strong jobs data means the Fed will need to step up its rate hikes.

The Fed has said that to lower inflation, the job market needs to cool. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also pointed out in a speech today that the Fed has not reached the point where it should consider stopping interest rate hikes.

In addition, a renewed rise in bond yields and risk aversion triggered by a worsening energy crisis in Europe also weighed on U.S. stocks.

After the market, investors also need to pay attention to the financial reports of Nike and Micron Technology.

The previous trading day, , rose 1.88%, rose 1.97%, rose 2.05%.

As of 20:43 Beijing time (08:43 a.m. ET), the U.S. stock market of Yingwei Financial Investing.com showed that it fell 320.7 points, or about 1.08%, to 29,363.00 points; it fell 51.3 points, or about 1.38%, to 3,667.70 points ; fell 186.4 points, or about 1.62%, to 11,303.30 points.

premarket stocks

3B Home (Bed Bath & Beyond) (NASDAQ: ) fell 3.41% even as its second-quarter loss widened, with a net loss of $366.2 million, compared with $73.2 million a year earlier. Still, the company’s interim CEO said sales were showing positive signs and inventories had improved.

CarMax (NYSE: ) tumbled 17.24% after its earnings report showed a sharp drop in sales in the final month of the reporting period.

Rite Aid (NYSE: ) fell 12.38% and lowered its full-year guidance.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.18%. According to reports, the supply chain said that the total number of orders for Apple’s iPhone 14 series has not changed.

Amazon (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.63%. The company announced an increase in hourly wages for warehouse and transportation workers to $19 from $18, and expects payroll bills to increase by $1 billion over the next year.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: ) fell 3.28% after Wells Fargo downgraded Coinbase to sell, citing intense competition.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.66% even though Trust has a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive and sees 85% room for its shares to appreciate.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.79%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.35%, Microsoft (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.19%, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.28%, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.57%, Twitter (NYSE: ) fell 0.88%.

China concept stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) fell 2.99%.

Futu Securities (NASDAQ: ) fell 2.95% and Tiger Securities (NASDAQ: )%.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:)(HK:) fell 2.33%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:)(HK:) fell 2.85%, and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:)(HK:) fell 5.93%. Mavericks Electric (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.10%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 2.47% and iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) fell 3.46%.

Alibaba (NYSE:)(HK:) fell 2.77%, JD.com (NASDAQ:)(HK:) fell 2.72% and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) fell 2.67%.

financial report

After the bell: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: ), Nike (NYSE: ).

For all of today’s financial reports, please visit Investing.comEarnings Calendar。

Economic data and events

20:30 GMT (08:30 AM ET)

21:30 Beijing time (09:30 am EST)

01:00 am Beijing time the next day (13:00 EST)

For more economic information, please visit Investing.comEconomic Calendar。

Compilation: Liu Chuan