Xi Jinping Congratulates All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce on Its 70th Anniversary, Calls for Stronger Unity with the Party

Xi Jinping Congratulates 70th Anniversary of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce

Beijing – In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter emphasizing the importance of uniting private economic individuals around the party and continuously creating new prospects for the development of the Federation of Industry and Commerce. Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the celebration meeting and delivered a speech.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter extended warm congratulations on behalf of the Party Central Committee to all cadres of the Federation of Industry and Commerce system, as well as employees and private economic individuals across the country. He acknowledged the important contributions made by the Federation of Industry and Commerce, highlighting its adherence to party leadership and dedication to serving the central work of the party and the country.

President Xi hopes that the Federation of Industry and Commerce will study and implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. He urged the organization to promote the healthy development of the non-public economy, unite private economists around the party, and contribute to the high-quality development of the private economy. President Xi also encouraged private economic professionals to vigorously promote entrepreneurship, patriotism, dedication, law-abiding business, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The celebration meeting took place in Beijing on the 24th of October and was attended by Wang Huning, who delivered a speech. He commended President Xi’s congratulatory letter for affirming the Federation of Industry and Commerce’s important contributions and providing clear requirements for the work of the Federation in the new era. Wang emphasized the need to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought and the spirit of the 20th National Congress and focus on promoting “two health” initiatives that contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce was described by Wang Huning as a people’s organization and chamber of commerce led by the party. He stressed the importance of political construction, unity, and service, and called for the Federation to uphold its role as a bridge and assistant. Wang also highlighted the need to guide private economic professionals to practice people-centered development ideas and fulfill their social responsibilities.

During the celebration meeting, Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter was read by Shi Taifeng, Director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee. Additional congratulatory messages were delivered by Hao Mingjin, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, and Xu Liuping, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and First Secretary of the Secretariat of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

The meeting also included the commendation of advanced collectives and workers within the Federation of Industry and Commerce system.

Prominent figures attending the conference included Liu Guozhong, Vice Premier of the State Council, Zheng Jianbang, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Kuomintang, and Wang Yong, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Gao Yunlong, Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, presided over the conference.

Leading comrades, representatives of democratic parties, and private economic individuals were also in attendance. Prior to the meeting, Wang Huning and other leaders met with members of the leadership team of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and commended exemplary collectives and workers within the system.

The celebration meeting marked a significant milestone in the development of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, recognizing its achievements over the past 70 years and outlining a path forward for continued success.

