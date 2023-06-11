Xi Jinping Emphasizes Strengthening the Comprehensive Construction of the Troops, Improving the Capability of Border Defense and Control and Efforts to Forge the Great Wall of Steel to Defend the Country and Guard the Borders When Inner Mongolia Investigates Border Control and Frontier Defense Force Construction – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Hohhot, June 9 (Reporter Mei Changwei) Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, investigated border control and border defense force construction in Inner Mongolia on the 7th. Sincere greetings from all comrades in the army. He emphasized that it is necessary to implement the party’s thinking on strengthening the army in the new era, implement the military strategic policy in the new era, grasp the characteristics and laws of border defense work, strengthen the overall construction of the army, improve the ability to control border defense, and strive to forge the Great Wall of Steel to defend the country and defend the border. Make greater contributions to the century-old goal.

On June 7, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, investigated border control and the construction of border defense forces in Inner Mongolia. This is Xi Jinping’s important speech after listening to relevant reports.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

In June, the land of Inner Mongolia is full of green hills and green grass. At about 10:00 in the morning, Xi Jinping came to the Inner Mongolia Military Region and listened to reports from the Northern Theater, the Army, the Inner Mongolia Frontier Defense Brigade, and the Inner Mongolia Military Region. Xi Jinping fully affirmed the long-term role played by the border guards stationed in Inner Mongolia in building a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s border defense work system has become more complete, its strength has been more substantial, and its foundation has become more solid. The frontier defense forces of the entire army implement the decisions and instructions of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, implement reform arrangements, strengthen military training and preparations, resolutely safeguard border security and stability in border areas, and effectively safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Xi Jinping emphasized that to govern the country, one must govern the borders. Frontier defense work is a major event in the governance of the country, which is related to national sovereignty and territorial integrity, to the overall situation of reform, development and stability, to the overall situation of foreign affairs, to the building of a strong country, and to the great cause of national rejuvenation. We must fully understand the importance of doing a good job in border defense, strengthen our mission, and defend the border and defense for the party and the people.

Xi Jinping pointed out that we must attach great importance to the ideological and political construction and control of the troops, unremittingly use the party’s innovative theories to build the soul, strengthen political discipline, mass discipline, foreign affairs discipline, and ethnic and religious policy education to ensure that the troops are pure, consolidated and highly centralized. Unite. It is necessary to closely follow the missions and tasks, strengthen military training and preparations, and enhance the adaptability and effectiveness of combat capability building. It is necessary to speed up the pace of information-based border defense and border control capabilities, change the way border defense is on duty, and improve the efficiency of border control. It is necessary to pay close attention to the rule of law and strict military management, strict military regulations and military discipline, innovate the education and management methods of the troops, and do a good job in the implementation of regular basic tasks to ensure the order, security and stability of the troops. It is necessary to strengthen the training of front-line soldiers and strengthen the construction of border defense professionals.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the frontier guards and soldiers are very hard, and all levels should take the comfort and comfort of the officers and soldiers into consideration, take the initiative to rely on them to solve practical difficulties, and ensure that all aspects of security are in place.

Xi Jinping finally emphasized that the joint efforts of the party, the government, the army, the police and the people to strengthen the border defense is the unique advantage of my country’s border defense. The military must proactively communicate and coordinate with local governments. The central and state agencies, relevant departments, and local party committees and governments at all levels must care about and support the construction of border defense forces. A new situation in frontier defense work.

He Weidong and others participated in the event.