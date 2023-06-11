Home » Open-air cooking
The desire for open air, sun, greenery, to spend more time with friends is growing. Those who are lucky enough to have an outdoor space transfer the activities they carry out in the winter at home, in the garden or on the terrace.

Phil di Ethimo, design by Gordon Guillaumier

Terraces and gardens, normally used to enjoy a few moments of relaxation, to dedicate themselves to gardening and stages for occasional aperitifs and barbecues, today are transformed into sophisticated gourmet areas, thanks to the search for new materials and technologies, capable of creating outdoor furniture that is always more performing, both functionally and in terms of design.

Full-fledged, made-to-measure, sectional, modular kitchens, equipped with sinks, hobs, drawers, shelves… with high technology to be able to ‘live en plein air’.

Out of the box

How original it is Phildesigned by Gordon Guillaumier per Ethimo, which thus presents its first project linked to the kitchen world. Phil concentrates the activities in a small space, made up of three elegant cylindrical metal blocks with a diameter of 75 cm and a height of 95 cm, in the colors Olive Green and Sepia Black, divided into the different types of service. Available with induction hob, with barbecue and with sink, version complete with teak worktop/support. To underline its ‘smart’ nature, Phil is also available in the version with wheels, to be easily moved, according to the moment and needs.

Modularity and resistance to atmospheric agents

Emua company specialized in the outdoors, offers Emily, whose different modules, which can perform the different functions, can be used individually or assembled in more complex combinations, according to different needs. Each module can be open or closed, with intermediate shelves or side containers. Great attention has been paid to the materials, which are necessarily resistant to atmospheric agents: the structure, available in white or brown, is made of thermosetting polyester powder coated aluminum and the top is covered in stoneware.

The heritage of Molteni&C. in the outdoors

Vincent Van Duysen he drew for Molteni&C. the outdoor kitchen Helios, which is part of the brand’s first outdoor collection. Clean lines and a material hand that brings back to natural stones, with a vast range of finishes, from ceramic to steel, passing through wood, in the name of a wide customization, adaptable to many styles and environments. The chromatic range moves between natural tones and that of whites and greys.

Scavolini also goes outdoors

Born as an extension of the system Formalitiesdrawn by Victor Niolu per scavolini, Formalia Outdoor it is also for Scavolini the first project intended for outdoor use. The choice of materials – aluminum, steel, wood – and modularity are the basis of the project which features rigorous and ergonomic lines and high technical performance. Each composition of Formalia Outdoor represents a unique model, designed to be inserted in any space for ‘living outdoors’.

Modular and versatile

Normadesigned by rodolfo dordoni per Wheel, is modular, versatile and features two islands, one dedicated to cooking and one to washing. The cooking module rests on fixed feet or on wheels, so that it can be stored under the snack top. The washing area is done in Roda’s traditional Smoke color and houses the steel sink, built into the Lapitec top. But it can be extended, thanks to the side flap, to expand the preparation area or to be used as a counter.

The new version of Tikal

Drawn by Nicholas De Pellegrini per talents, is proposed in the new version Tikal White, with structure made of zinc-magnesium metal, stainless steel and aluminum, with a special white paint, resistant to high temperatures and atmospheric agents. The novelty, in addition to the new finish, is given by the new accessories, such as the barbecue with oven and the equipped drawers.

To blend into the landscape

Project 01 Of Modulnovadesign Carlo Presotto and Andrea Bassanello, offers infinite design possibilities to create mini-architectures that fit harmoniously into the landscape with volumes and textures that recall natural elements. Several modules make up Project 01: the cooking blocks and sink of the Block system with slatted Golg Brown stoneware that can be integrated with Mate, the freestanding gas or electric hob, easily removable. To which are added the XY counter in Light heat-treated ash wood, and the Sipario sideboard with clean and rigorous lines, with stoneware top.

