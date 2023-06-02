Xi Jinping Emphasizes Taking on New Cultural Mission and Efforts to Build Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation at Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xi Jinping emphasized at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development

Take on a new cultural mission

Efforts to build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation

Hosted by Cai Qi

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 2. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing on June 2 and delivered an important speech. He emphasized that it is our new cultural mission in the new era to continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation from a new starting point. We must strengthen our cultural self-confidence, shoulder our mission, and work hard to create a new culture that belongs to our era and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

In order to hold this symposium well, Xi Jinping successively inspected the National Edition Museum of China and the Chinese Academy of History.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, accompanied the inspection and presided over the symposium.

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. This is before the symposium, when Xi Jinping inspected the China National Edition Museum on the afternoon of the 1st, he learned about the preservation of the collection of fine editions in the Lantai Cave.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. This is before the symposium, Xi Jinping inspected the National Edition Museum of China on the afternoon of the 1st.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yao Dawei

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. This is before the symposium, Xi Jinping inspected the National Edition Museum of China on the afternoon of the 1st.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. This is before the symposium, Xi Jinping inspected the National Edition Museum of China on the afternoon of the 1st.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ye

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. This is before the symposium, when Xi Jinping inspected the China National Edition Museum on the afternoon of the 1st, he learned about the preservation of the collection of fine editions in the Lantai Cave.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. This is before the symposium, when Xi Jinping inspected the China National Edition Museum on the afternoon of the 1st, he learned about the preservation of the collection of fine editions in the Lantai Cave.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

On the afternoon of the 1st, Xi Jinping drove to the Central Headquarters of the China National Edition Museum located at the foot of Yanshan Mountain in Changping District, Beijing. The China National Edition Museum is mainly responsible for the planning and coordination of national edition resources, census collection, collection display, research exchange and publicity and use. It has a central main library and branch libraries in Xi’an, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou. Xi Jinping first walked into the Wenhua Hall, listened to an introduction to the planning and construction of the edition hall, and visited the National Study Room, the Exhibition of Editions of Ancient Chinese Civilization, and the Exhibition of Chinese Contemporary Publishing Excellence and Special Editions. In Wenhan Pavilion, Xi Jinping carefully inspected the exhibition of classic editions of the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, asked about the collection and arrangement of editions from time to time, and climbed onto the fifth-floor terrace to overlook the overall view of the edition hall. Later, Xi Jinping came to the Lantai Cave Library to visit the exhibitions of “Collection of Chinese, Tibetan, Mongolian and Manchurian Tripitaka Engravings” and “Compilation of “Siku Quanshu”” to learn more about the preservation of the high-quality editions in the collection. Xi Jinping emphasized that I am very concerned about these precious versions of classics handed down through the vicissitudes of Chinese civilization. The construction of the China National Edition Museum is a project that I am very concerned about and personally approved. The original purpose is to collect and protect all the classics and materials that can be collected since ancient times at our historical stage, and to continue to pass on the only uninterrupted civilization in the world. . Sheng Shixiuwen, in our era, the country is prosperous, the society is safe and stable, and we have the willingness and ability to inherit the national culture. We must do this major event well. I am affirmative and satisfied with the establishment and management of the National Edition Museum of China. The main task of the National Museum of Editions is collection. Collection should be the main business, the collection of historical classics editions should be strengthened, and the classification and protection should be done well. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the research on collections in order to better do a good job in the collection of classics and editions. On the premise of doing a good job in the main business, assist all parties to do a good job in the research and excavation of historical classics. In short, the construction of the Chinese National Edition Museum is a basic project for the construction of a great civilized country, and it is a landmark cultural project that works in the present and benefits in the future.

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. Before the symposium, Xi Jinping visited the Chinese Academy of History on the afternoon of the 2nd.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. Before the symposium, Xi Jinping visited the Chinese Academy of History on the afternoon of the 2nd.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

On the afternoon of the 2nd, Xi Jinping drove to the Chinese Academy of History. The main responsibilities of the Chinese Academy of History are to coordinate and guide the national historical research work, integrate resources and forces to formulate a new era Chinese historical research plan, and organize the implementation of major national historical academic projects. Xi Jinping walked into the Chinese Archaeological Museum in the courtyard, visited the origin of civilization and Zhaizi China special exhibitions, learned about major archaeological discoveries in the Neolithic Age and the Xia, Shang and Zhou Dynasties, and asked about the progress of related research work from time to time. Later, Xi Jinping inspected some precious ancient books and document archives in the collection of the Chinese Academy of History, and listened to a report on the situation before the exhibition of the scientific research achievements of the Chinese Academy of History. Xi Jinping emphasized that archeology is inseparable from understanding the long history of Chinese civilization and perceiving the profoundness of Chinese culture. It is necessary to implement major projects such as “Comprehensive Research on the Origin and Early Development of Chinese Civilization” and “Archaeology of China“, and do a good job in the research and interpretation of the origin of Chinese civilization. Since its establishment more than four years ago, the Chinese Academy of History has organized and carried out a series of major national scientific research projects and academic projects, and has achieved a number of high-quality results, which are worthy of recognition. I hope that you will inherit the fine traditions, unite and unite the vast number of historical research workers across the country, continuously improve the level of research, and contribute more wisdom and strength of Chinese historiography to Chinese-style modernization.

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

After the inspection, Xi Jinping attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development at the Chinese Academy of History. At the meeting, Yang Geng, professor of Beijing Normal University, Wang Bo, vice president of Peking University, Peng Gang, vice president of Tsinghua University, Xing Guangcheng, director of the China Frontier Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Fan Di’an, chairman of the Chinese Artists Association, Mo Mo, senior professor of humanities and social sciences at Nanjing University Li Feng spoke successively.

After listening to everyone’s speeches, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech. He emphasized that Chinese culture has a long history and Chinese civilization is extensive and profound. Only with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, more effectively promote the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ye

Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s excellent traditional culture has many important elements, which jointly shape the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization. The outstanding continuity of Chinese civilization fundamentally determines that the Chinese nation must follow its own path. It is impossible to understand ancient China, nor modern China, let alone future China, if one does not understand China from the perspective of its long-standing historical continuity. The outstanding innovation of Chinese civilization has fundamentally determined the enterprising spirit of the Chinese nation to keep upright rather than old-fashioned, respect the past and not retrograde, and determine the fearless character of the Chinese nation that is not afraid of new challenges and brave to accept new things. The outstanding unity of Chinese civilization fundamentally determines that the cultures of the various ethnic groups of the Chinese nation are integrated into one body, and that they can be firmly cohesive even in the face of major setbacks. It has determined that national unity will always be the core of China‘s core interests, and that a strong and unified country is the fate of the people of all ethnic groups. The outstanding inclusiveness of Chinese civilization fundamentally determines the historical orientation of the Chinese nation’s exchanges and integration, determines the harmonious pattern in which various religious beliefs coexist in China, and determines the openness of Chinese culture to embrace world civilizations. The outstanding peaceful nature of Chinese civilization has fundamentally determined that China will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. It has determined that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and it has determined that China will persist in cooperation and not engage in confrontation, and will never form a small circle of “parties agreeing to defeat differences”.

Xi Jinping emphasized that to open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics based on the profound foundation of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years, it is the only way to integrate the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture. This is the understanding of the law we have come to in exploring the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is the greatest magic weapon for our success. First, the premise of “combination” is mutual fit. Marxism and Chinese excellent traditional culture come from different sources, but they are highly compatible with each other. Only when they fit together can they be organically combined. Second, the result of “combination” is mutual achievement, creating an organically unified new cultural life body, making Marxism Chinese, Chinese excellent traditional culture modern, and the new culture formed through “combination” becoming The cultural form of Chinese-style modernization. Third, “combination” has built a solid foundation for the road, giving the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics a broader and far-reaching historical depth, and expanding the cultural foundation of the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Chinese-style modernization endows Chinese civilization with modern power, and Chinese civilization endows Chinese-style modernization with profound heritage. Fourth, “combination” opens up the space for innovation, allowing us to grasp the initiative of ideas and culture, and to exert a powerful influence on roads, theories and systems. More importantly, the “second combination” is another ideological emancipation, allowing us to make full use of the precious resources of excellent traditional Chinese culture in a broader cultural space, and explore future-oriented theoretical and institutional innovations. Fifth, “combination” consolidates cultural subjectivity, and the creation of the socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era is the most powerful manifestation of this cultural subjectivity. “The second combination” is our party’s profound summary of the historical experience of the Sinicization of Marxism and the modernization of Marxism. It is a profound grasp of the laws of the development of Chinese civilization. It shows that our party’s understanding of China‘s roads, theories, and systems has reached a new height. It shows that our party’s historical self-confidence and cultural self-confidence have reached a new height, and it shows that our party’s awareness of promoting cultural innovation in inheriting China‘s excellent traditional culture has reached a new height.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the practice of leading the party and the people to advance the governance of the country, the Party Central Committee has placed cultural construction in an important position in the overall work, continuously deepened the understanding of the laws of cultural construction, and proposed a series of new New thoughts, new ideas, new conclusions. These important points of view are the theoretical summary of the practical experience of the party’s leadership culture construction in the new era, and the fundamental principles for doing a good job in propaganda, ideological and cultural work.

Xi Jinping emphasized that at a new historical starting point, we must continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation. We must strengthen our cultural self-confidence, stick to our own path, base ourselves on the great historical practice and contemporary practice of the Chinese nation, and use Chinese principles to summarize good Chinese experience, promote Chinese experience to Chinese theory, and realize spiritual independence. We must uphold openness and inclusiveness, adhere to the modernization of Marxism in China, inherit and develop China‘s excellent traditional culture, promote the localization of foreign culture, and constantly cultivate and create a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era. We must persist in keeping upright and innovating, and with the righteousness and vigor of keeping upright and innovating, we must continue the historical context and write a contemporary chapter.

When presiding over the meeting, Cai Qi pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech made a comprehensive and systematic in-depth explanation of a series of major theoretical and practical issues concerning the inheritance and development of Chinese culture from the perspective of the overall strategic development of the party and the country’s undertakings. Ideological, strategic, and instructive. It is necessary to combine the ongoing theme education, conscientiously organize and convey the spirit of learning General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and more deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintain”. Guided by the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must continue to deepen our understanding of the laws of cultural construction and better undertake new cultural missions. It is necessary to strengthen research and interpretation, insist on applying what we have learned, fully implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on propaganda, ideological and cultural work, strengthen cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and solidly promote the construction of a modern civilization of the Chinese nation and a socialist cultural power.

Li Shulei, Tie Ning, Chen Yiqin, Qin Gang, Jiang Xinzhi and others participated in the above-mentioned related activities. Members of the Central Propaganda, Ideological and Cultural Work Leading Group, responsible comrades of relevant departments of the central and state agencies, responsible comrades of various units of the central propaganda and cultural system, and representatives of relevant experts and scholars attended the symposium.