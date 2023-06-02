Champions League Final, Inter against Manchester City will wear Paramount+

L’Inter presents the shirt for the final in Istanbul. Paramount+, the premium streaming service launched in Italy less than a year ago, will be the sponsor on the jersey that the team will wear against Manchester City in the most prestigious European stage. This agreement represents a historic partnership between two brands that increasingly aim to reach a global market.

The logo Paramount+ will also be present on the Nerazzurri shirt on the last day of the Serie A TIM 2022-2023 when the team takes the field against the Torino.

IN JUNE ON PARAMOUNT+

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE S2

Conducted by Graham Norton . In the cast the contestant Italian Aura Eternal; on the jury Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel and Mel B .

Available from June 3rd – Hosted by five-time BAFTA TV Award winner Graham Norton, QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE is the singing contest that follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they vie for success, showcasing their best talents. Each episode will see the drag queens debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and “Pop Diva Panel” judges, in hopes of being crowned “Queen of the Universe.” Aura Eternal is the contestant who will represent Italy: after participating in the second season of Drag Race Italia where she finished in the top three, she is ready to become the next world-famous drag queen singer! This season, global superstar Mel B joins returning judges, including platinum-selling recording artist, producer and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge and three-time Emmy winner Michelle Visage, multiple Emmy nominee and GRAMMY® winners Vanessa Williams and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel. Global drag icon and multiple Emmy® Award winner RuPaul is an executive producer on the series, along with MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, producers of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” series. The cast of dubbers will be made up of professionals and some drag queens: in addition to Aura Eternal who will dub herself, also the drag queen Lina Galore, as well as Simone Leonardi, Mirko Ranù and Antonello Angiolillo.

Con Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Paul Wesley, Carol Kane

Available June 15th – The series, based on the years Captain Christopher Pike led the USS Enterprise, stars fan-favorite characters from STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 2: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Officer Spock. The tale centers on Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 2 includes the previously announced crossover special episode featuring both live-action and animation, as well as Tawny Newsome entering the USS Enterprise as the Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler. The new season also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelias.

Con Peyton List, Milo Manheim, Maria Dizzia, Josh Zuckerman, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Kristian Flores, Kiara Pichardo, Spencer MacPherson e Rainbow Wedell. Creata da Nate Trinrud e Megan Trinrud

Available from June 30 – The series follows Maddie (Peyton List), a teenager who is stranded in the afterlife who decides to investigate her disappearance with a group of other students, who are also stuck in the limbo of their high school. Maddie goes on a journey to solve crimes as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.

With Osvaldo Benavides, Bruno Bichir, Michelle Renaud, Flavio Medina, Ana Gonzalez Bello

Available June 27 – Film based on the true story of the theft of the “Corazonada”, a multi-million dollar lottery prize, committed in 2012 by a group of low-ranking government employees with ambition far exceeding their criminal intelligence. These seven employees were in charge of organizing the lottery and managed to steal 160 million pesos (which was worth $10 million at the time), but were caught a few weeks later.

Available June 21st – Duran Duran’s live show immortalized on the big screen. Featuring exclusive new interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen archive footage, the film celebrates the band’s four-decade career.

Con Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Micheael Emerson, Christine Lahti e Aasif Mandvi

Available from June 5th – A skeptical clinical psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate alleged unexplained events, including demonic possession and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there is a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is going on.

Con Petra Schmidt-Schaller

Available from June 8th – One-of-a-kind series about a man and his wife suddenly hunted by gangsters and a murderer. The two finally flee to Switzerland where the man pretends to be a billionaire sheik, before arriving at the final showdown. Based on the true story of factory worker Volker Eckel.

Available from June 8th – Documentary related to the series THE SCEICCO (DER SCHEICH) in which the actors are taught how to impersonate scammers.

Con Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro

Available June 15th – The lives of four teenagers are changed forever when a wildfire in California awakens a terrifying werewolf and a bond between them. The series marks the return of Sarah Michelle Gellar as the protagonist.

Available from June 15th – three documentaries celebrating the extraordinary career of “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN WINGS FOR WHEELS: THE MAKING OF BORN TO RUN – tells the definitive story of Bruce Springsteen’s breakthrough album, from songwriting to production and beyond . Includes archival footage shot between 1973 and 1975 never publicly shown; BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND – LIVE IN NEW YORK CITY – Recorded during the final two nights in New York City in 2000 during the 1999 and 2000 “Reunion” tours BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND – THE LEGENDARY 1979 NO NUKES CONCERT – Includes all 13 songs from the concert taken from scratch from the original footage, restored and remixed in HD.

THE CONTENT FOR THE PRIDE MONTH ON PARAMOUNT+ IN JUNE

In June, Paramount+ celebrates Pride Month with a selection of series and films that tell the story of LGBTQIA+ culture: the singing contest QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE, the docu reality THE REAL FRIENDS OF WEHO, the biopic series BOSÈ and films such as KINKY BOOTS. But also TV series such as WOLF PACK, YELLOWJACKETS, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES and SKY MED with LGBTQIA+ characters whose stories move in the direction of a different and more inclusive story. There will also be classics close to the community such as BILLY ELLIOTT, AMERICAN BEAUTY, DREAMGIRLS, MEAN GIRLS and many others.

THE P+ LIBRARY IS ENRICHED WITH GREAT CLASSICS



In June, the vast library of Paramount + will add other inevitable classics, including: ABOUT A BOY, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, THE PIANIST, HIGHLANDER, THE DOORS, THE MANDOLIN OF CAPTAIN CORELLI, ELIZABETH-THE GOLDEN AGE.

COMING SOON TO PARAMOUNT+

Coming to Paramount+ la third season Of iCARLYhit comedy series starring Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, which will debut exclusively on the streaming service in Italy in the month of August. In the highly anticipated new season, adulthood continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer tries to get back to her roots, and Harper’s reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome. Among the interpreters, in addition to Miranda Cosgrove, also Jerry Trainor in the role of Spencer, Nathan Kress in the role of Freddie, Laci Mosley in the role of Harper and Jaidyn Triplett in the role of Millicent. The first seasons of iCARLY are available to stream on Paramount+.