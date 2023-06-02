Home » Straka improves at Memorial in Ohio
Sports

Straka improves at Memorial in Ohio

by admin
Straka improves at Memorial in Ohio

Sepp Straka is up front at halftime of the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament in Dublin. In the US state of Ohio, the Viennese improved by two shots in the second round with a 69 compared to the start and was temporarily tied for fourth place. The 30-year-old managed four birdies, and his only bogey was on the last hole. A number of players had not yet completed their 18 holes on Friday evening (CEST).

Lukas Nemecz, on the other hand, gave up on the second round of the World Tour tournament in Hamburg after eleven holes of the second round with muscular problems. At this point he was at the bottom of the field with a total of ten over par. If the Styrian had already finished poorly on Thursday with three over par, things went even worse for him the following day with a double and a triple bogey, among other things.

See also  Usac Rivarolo finds another big player. On the pitch without fear

You may also like

Will Tudor lead the team of the future?

THE DREAM OLYMPICS OF TOKYO 1964 OF FIFTEEN...

The tournament in Ostrava is still missing from...

Roland Garros, Sonego does the feat: Rublev beaten...

SCARPA TRAIL YOUTH TEAM ITALIA

The last Giro d’Italia won by Fausto Coppi

Curva Nord breaking latest news: «We are free...

Five climbing gyms in Ile-de-France

Rana Title Sponsor del Verona Volley – Sport...

The fear of the missing biathlete is growing!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy