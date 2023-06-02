Straka improves at Memorial in Ohio

Sepp Straka is up front at halftime of the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament in Dublin. In the US state of Ohio, the Viennese improved by two shots in the second round with a 69 compared to the start and was temporarily tied for fourth place. The 30-year-old managed four birdies, and his only bogey was on the last hole. A number of players had not yet completed their 18 holes on Friday evening (CEST).

Lukas Nemecz, on the other hand, gave up on the second round of the World Tour tournament in Hamburg after eleven holes of the second round with muscular problems. At this point he was at the bottom of the field with a total of ten over par. If the Styrian had already finished poorly on Thursday with three over par, things went even worse for him the following day with a double and a triple bogey, among other things.