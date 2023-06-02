A man was running down the building Info

Hundreds of citizens watched the fight between a naked man and a woman in a Russian city.

Russian media are reporting a hilarious drama that took place on the fifth floor of a residential building in the Russian city of Lipetsk with half a million inhabitants, and includes footage of a naked man fleeing the apartment – over the balcony. Hundreds of citizens watched the fight between a naked man and a woman on Pobede Avenue. And she was without clothes.

Then he descends to the balcony below and disappears into the apartment. In the meantime, the police and officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene. In the next scene in the video, which is shared on social networks, we see the same man who managed to get some underpants somewhere. It stands on the outdoor air conditioning unit of the same building. He is visibly nervous and tries to break the window with his foot, but to no avail.

Then it is the structure of the air conditioner broke, and the man fell to the plateau, where he was met by angry neighbors and policemen. According to local media, he was attacked by a man with a shovel, and the policeman and angry neighbors came to his aid. After he was knocked down, he was arrested and given medical attention.

What exactly happened in Ulica Pobede at house number 128 around 19:30 on May 31, the local media still failed to find out – whether the lover was running from the balcony and whether the jealous husband caught him.

A naked man ran across the balconies from the fifth floor in Lipetsk. He was pursued by cops, a crowd of angry men, a fireman, and a naked woman saw him off. Lipetsk, what's going on there?