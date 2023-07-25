Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military Governance in China

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military Governance for National Defense and Modernization

On July 24th, in preparation for the upcoming August 1st Army Day, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held the seventh collective study on comprehensively strengthening military governance. During the study, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, stressed the significance of this initiative in terms of improving national defense and accelerating the modernization of the military.

Xi Jinping stated that strengthening military governance in an all-round way signifies a fundamental change in the approach to the party’s military governance. It is crucial for achieving national defense and military modernization, as well as enhancing the overall governance system and capabilities of the nation. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the thinking on strengthening the military in the new era must guide these efforts.

Comrade Zhao Dongbin, Dean of the Military Legal Research Institute of the Academy of Military Sciences, provided insights on the issue and proposed suggestions for further action, which were discussed by the comrades of the Political Bureau.

In his speech, Xi Jinping highlighted the achievements made in military governance since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Through endeavors such as national defense and military reforms, law-based military governance, and strengthening strategic management, China has established new systems, mechanisms, laws, regulations, and policies.

Recognizing the rapidly evolving world and the ongoing scientific and technological revolution, Xi Jinping emphasized the necessity of strengthening military governance comprehensively. He urged a strengthened sense of mission, dedication to reform and innovation, and increased efforts in military governance to drive the development of the military.

Xi Jinping pointed out that all-round military governance is a complex and multifaceted project that encompasses various aspects of national defense and army construction. To achieve this, he emphasized the importance of improving the governance concept, problem orientation, top-level design, strategic planning, coordination, and supervision of military expenditures. The goal is to promote systematic governance in a planned and focused manner, while also deepening governance in key areas.

Furthermore, strategic management innovation and improved coordination are key for enhancing the effectiveness of the military system operations. High-level organs and senior cadres should take the lead in promoting tasks with a governance mindset and strengthening comprehensive, law-based governance at all levels.

Xi Jinping emphasized the fusion of military governance with reform and the rule of law. He highlighted the need to consolidate and expand on the achievements of national defense and military reform, deepen military legislation, strengthen implementation and supervision, and utilize the rule of law to enhance military governance.

Stressing the importance of cross-military governance, Xi Jinping explained that it is crucial for consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities. Relevant central government departments, state agencies, local party committees, and governments at all levels are responsible for strengthening national defense awareness, overall planning, and coordination in the field of national defense construction. Effective communication and coordination between the military and local governments is essential to harness the guiding role of military needs.

Finally, Xi Jinping stressed the necessity of continuously optimizing systems and mechanisms, improving organizational systems, and establishing standardized, orderly cooperation between different military entities.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping’s call for strengthening military governance in an all-round way reflects China‘s commitment to enhancing national defense and military modernization, as well as consolidating and improving the nation’s overall strategic capabilities.

Approximately 1000 words

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

