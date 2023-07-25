Consuming olive oil could reduce the risk of dying from dementia by 28%.

In the first study of its kind, a group of scientists found that olive oil can reduce the risk of dying from dementia by 28%

Olive oil has long been considered an example of a “superfood” that can help you live longer when consumed as part of a healthy diet. Now a new study suggests that it may help reduce the risk of dying from dementia in particular.

The analysis, conducted by Harvard researchers, comes at a time when many countries are facing rising rates of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia as their populations age. According to the researchers, using olive oil instead of commercial fats such as margarine and mayonnaise could help significantly.

Dementia encompasses a number of conditions that impair memory and other mental abilities, so much so that they interfere with daily life. The conditions are caused by physical changes in the brain, and Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type.

In the first study looking at the relationship between diet and death from dementia, scientists analyzed the diet questionnaires and death records of more than 90,000 US citizens over three decades. Of these, 4,749 were recorded as deceased from dementia. Researchers found that those who consumed more than half a tablespoon of olive oil a day had a 28 percent lower risk of dying from dementia than those who never, or rarely, consumed any.

The study showed that even replacing just one teaspoon of margarine or mayonnaise with olive oil each day was associated with an 8 to 14 percent lower risk of dying from dementia. “Our analysis strengthens dietary guidelines that recommend vegetable oils such as olive and suggests that these recommendations not only support heart health, but potentially brain health as well,” said Anne-Julie Tessier, postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

“Opting for olive oil, a natural product, instead of fats like commercial margarine and mayonnaise, is a safe choice and can reduce the risk of fatal dementia,” said the researcher, whose findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston.

Is olive oil particularly beneficial for brain health?

Previous research has suggested that people who use olive oil in place of animal or processed fats tend to have healthier diets and potentially better health outcomes. Some studies have linked higher olive oil intake to a lower risk of heart disease.

In this study, Tessier noted that the relationship between olive oil and dementia mortality risk was independent of overall diet quality, which may suggest that olive oil has properties that are directly beneficial to brain health. “Certain antioxidant compounds found in olive oil can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially having a direct effect on the brain,” Tessier said. “It is also possible that olive oil has an indirect effect on brain health, benefiting cardiovascular health.”

At this stage, however, the research is observational, and Tessier cautioned that it does not yet prove that olive oil is responsible for reducing the risk of fatal dementia. Further studies will be needed to confirm the results.

