Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs to be Loyal Guards of the Party and the People

Beijing, September 29 – In a heartwarming gesture on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, responded to a letter from the children of heroes and martyrs studying at the People’s Public Security University of China. He encouraged them to follow the example of their heroic fathers and be loyal guardians of the party and the people.

Xi Jinping expressed his delight upon learning that the children are grateful to the party and determined to carry on the legacy of their fathers by safeguarding a safe China. In his reply, he emphasized that it is the sacred duty of the people’s police to maintain national security and social stability and protect the happiness and tranquility of the people.

He acknowledged the courage, sacrifice, and contribution of their fathers and emphasized the importance of remembering and carrying forward their spirit. Xi Jinping urged the children to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, study and train hard, and develop the skills necessary to serve the nation and the people. He encouraged them to be loyal guards of the party and the people and actively contribute to building a higher-level safe China.

The sacrifices made by police officers in China cannot be understated. Since the founding of New China, over 17,000 police officers from public security agencies have lost their lives in the line of duty, with more than 3,700 named as martyrs. Recognizing the significance of their contributions, Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized the importance of carrying forward the spirit of public security heroes and providing support to the families of comrades who died in the line of duty.

Recently, eight children of heroes studying at the People’s Public Security University of China expressed their determination to inherit their fathers’ legacy and contribute to safeguarding a safe China. Their heartfelt letters caught the attention of General Secretary Xi Jinping, prompting his encouraging response.

This gesture by Xi Jinping not only serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the police force but also highlights the importance of instilling the values of loyalty and dedication in the younger generation. The encouragement from the top leadership will undoubtedly motivate these children to continue their pursuit of excellence and contribute towards a safer China.

As the country celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, it is these touching gestures that remind everyone of the importance of cherishing and honoring the heroes and martyrs who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation and its people.

