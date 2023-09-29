HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue Explores Cultural Phenomena and Emerging Creatives

HYPEBEAST Magazine Releases “The Fever Issue”

The highly anticipated HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue has officially hit the shelves. This 256-page publication brings together a collection of special reports from creative individuals, aiming to explore current cultural phenomena and future changes in depth.

Renowned founder of UNDERCOVER, Jun Takahashi, graces the cover of this issue. Known for his pioneering work, Takahashi showcases his artistic side alongside his role as a brand manager. Recently holding a personal oil painting exhibition, he shares insights into his identity as an artist and his work over the last decade. Takahashi reveals that throughout the year, he has dedicated himself to improving his personal artistic level, using his paintings to complement the creative designs of UNDERCOVER. He explains why he believes now is the perfect time to share his personal works with the world.

The latest edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine also shines a spotlight on emerging brands that have captivated the new generation – Thug Club and Mowalola. Additionally, readers can explore the work of emerging design units and talents such as Small Talk Studio and Karu Research. High-end hat company Benny Andallo also presents a special production in this issue.

Featuring prominently in the publication are notable individuals like photographer Peter Sutherland, mixed-tech artists Emma Stern and Matthew Burgess, and the renowned McGloughlin Brothers. Art rebel Jon Rafman personally authored a special topic on AI artificial intelligence, aimed at stimulating the image production industry. Readers can also discover the fascinating world of golf brand Metalwood Studio, musicians Paris Texas and Destroy Lonely, pop-up food unit Shy’s Burgers, and the daredevil Citi Bike Boyz who perform daring stunts using public bicycles.

“HYPEBEAST Magazine #32: The Fever Issue” is now available on HBX, ensuring enthusiasts can get their hands on this captivating collection of cultural insights and creative exploration.

