On the afternoon of the 15th local time, President Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani President Aliyev at the Samarkand State Guest House.

On the afternoon of September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani President Aliyev at the Samarkand State Guest House.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhai Jianlan

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Arab states. China supports the development path independently chosen by the Azerbaijani people. The two sides should view and plan bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, enhance strategic mutual trust, increase mutual support, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to push bilateral cooperation in various fields to stabilize, deepen and achieve solid results.

Xi Jinping emphasized that at present, the international situation is undergoing profound and complex evolution. The more complex the situation is, the more the international community should strengthen solidarity and cooperation. The Afghan side is welcome to work with the Chinese side to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative. The two sides should expand the scale of trade, optimize the trade structure, increase the volume of China-Europe freight trains, and smooth the international supply chain. It is believed that the road of cooperation between China and Arab countries in jointly building the “Belt and Road” will become wider and wider. The two sides should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and deepen people-to-people friendship. The Chinese side supports the Arab side to carry out cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to jointly promote regional security, stability, development and prosperity.

Aliyev said that Afghanistan and China are true strategic partners, and the two sides maintain close communication in international affairs, and bilateral cooperation is advancing steadily. Thanks to China for providing the COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, which fully reflects the spirit of solidarity that China has always advocated. Afghanistan is willing to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and China as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Afghanistan adheres to the one-China policy, firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, firmly opposes any actions that interfere in China‘s internal affairs or split China, and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests. The Arab side supports the global security initiative and global development initiative proposed by the Chinese side, and is willing to actively build the “Belt and Road” with the Chinese side.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting. (Reporter Fan Weiguo Shi Hao)